Bus driver will not be charged after 4-year-old's fall, police say

Story highlights Dramatic video shows the fall

'Tragic accident,' police chief says

(CNN) A church bus driver will not face charges after a 4-year-old girl fell from his moving vehicle onto a busy roadway, police said Monday.

The accident was caught on video by the dash cam of a trained emergency medical technician driving behind the bus in Harrison, Arkansas.

"My heart sank," Ryan Ciampoli, the medical technician, said on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning. "That's the first time I've ever seen it in my life, in person. It didn't look real. I had to do a double-take."

A medical technician rescues a 4-year-old girl who fell from a moving bus Wednesday in Arkansas.

Ciampoli stopped his vehicle and rushed to the unconscious girl's aid. He said he moved her from the location because the pavement was hot and traffic made staying there dangerous.

The girl suffered a broken jaw and will undergo surgery. She was taken to a local hospital and united with her parents, then flown to a trauma center at Mercy Hospital.

Read More