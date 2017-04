(CNN) Astronaut Peggy Whitson just set a record for most days in space. This morning she talks to the President. Here's what else you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. French elections

French voters tossed aside the establishment in the country's presidential election. In the first round of voting , far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron came out on top, and they'll face off in the runoff vote on May 7. These two outsiders couldn't be more different

2. North Korea

3. White House

Everybody's back in Washington from spring recess and the first order of business is to keep the government from shutting down . President Trump's put the word out that he doesn't want to mark his 100th day in office (which he'll celebrate Saturday with a big rally in Pennsylvania ) with a shutdown. So, at the very least, a short-term spending bill will probably be voted on by Friday that'll give everyone a chance to hammer out a longer-term deal. The President will pump out a ton of executive orders this week too, but don't hold your breath on that GOP health care bill surfacing just yet.

4. Afghanistan

5. Retail stores

No, it's not your imagination. Your favorite retail stores are closing, and at a pretty good clip too. A new report predicts close to 9,000 stores will shut down this year . That compares with more than 6,000 stores closures in 2008, the worst year on record. The culprit? You already know what it is -- the internet (and especially Amazon).

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Goodbye, Joanie

Actress Erin Moran -- Richie Cunningham's kid sister Joanie on "Happy Days -- is dead at age 56.

Tough troopers

Only in Dubai

It's a tower that looks like ... a picture frame . No the UAE hasn't run out of wacky architectural ideas just yet.

The Dubai Frame

My hero

An NFL player got a note from fellow passengers on a plane, but they didn't want an autograph. They said thanks for setting a good example for their son.

A little something extra with breakfast

A brand of frozen hash browns is being recalled because it may contain pieces of golf balls . No, really.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

500

The number of goals soccer superstar Lionel Messi has scored for Barcelona. N o. 500 was a game winner against rival Real Madrid.

AND FINALLY ...

Friends forever