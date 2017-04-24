Story highlights Arkansas governor scheduled eight executions in 11 days

(CNN) A federal appeals court has denied two Arkansas death row inmates' requests for intervention, paving the way for their executions Monday night.

Marcel Williams and Jack Jones were served their last meals. Jones had fried chicken, potato logs, beef jerky bites, Butterfinger bars and a chocolate milkshake. Williams also had fried chicken and potato logs, along with banana pudding, nachos with chili cheese and jalapenos and Mountain Dew.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday denied their motions for stays. In response, both men filed emergency petitions Monday afternoon with the US Supreme Court seeking a stay. Hours later, the court responded with a denial for Jones but not Williams.

Williams had argued that he will likely experience severe pain during the execution because of his medical conditions, and that the lethal injection amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. The decision came hours after the court denied Williams a stay based on ineffective counsel claims in his 1997 trial for the 1994 rape and murder of Stacy Errickson.

The appeals court also declined inmate Jones' request for a stay based on a claim that the state's new lethal injection protocol will inflict cruel and unusual punishment.

