Story highlights Arkansas governor scheduled eight executions in 11 days

Lendell Lee's Thursday execution was first in the state since 2005

(CNN) A federal appeals court has denied two Arkansas death row inmates' requests for intervention, paving the way for their executions Monday night unless the US Supreme Court intercedes.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday denied Marcel Williams' motion for a stay. He had argued that he will likely experience severe pain during the execution because of his medical conditions, and that the lethal injection amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Earlier Monday, the court denied Williams a stay based on ineffective counsel claims in his 1997 trial for the 1994 rape and murder of Stacy Errickson.

The appeals court also declined inmate Jack Jones' request for a stay based on a claim that the state's new lethal injection protocol will inflict cruel and unusual punishment.

Marcel Wayne Williams

In response, both men filed emergency petitions Monday afternoon with the US Supreme Court seeking a stay.

Read More