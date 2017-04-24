UC Berkeley Republicans sue school over Ann Coulter talk

Story highlights Ann Coulter was scheduled to speak at Berkeley on April 27

School reschedules event for May 2 but Coulter is sticking to her guns

Organizers reject the proposed rescheduled date

(CNN) Organizers of an event at the University of California, Berkeley, featuring Ann Coulter are suing the school over its efforts reschedule her April 27 appearance.

The lawsuit filed by Berkeley College Republicans and Young America's Foundation accuses the school of discriminating against conservative guest speakers by placing onerous time and location restrictions on their appearances.

The lawsuit seeks to end what it calls an "unconstitutionally vague policy" that the school "selectively" applies to stifle conservative viewpoints.

In response to the lawsuit the school said it welcomes speakers of all political viewpoints, including Coulter.

"UC Berkeley has been working to accommodate a mutually agreeable time for Ms. Coulter's visit -- which has not yet been scheduled -- and remains committed to doing so. The campus seeks to ensure that all members of the Berkeley and larger community -- including Ms. Coulter herself -- remain safe during such an event."

