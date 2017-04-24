Photos: Exploring Louisville Downtown Louisville's Main Street is lined with museums and attractions. Some of the street's 19th-century buildings feature cast-iron facades. Hide Caption 1 of 11

About a 10-minute drive south of downtown, Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby Museum showcase thoroughbred horse racing.

Celebrated boxer Muhammad Ali was a Louisville native. His legacy is protected and propelled forward at the Muhammad Ali Center downtown.

The Speed Art Museum reopened in 2016 following a $60 million expansion. A temporary exhibit looking at the South's role in contemporary art opened in April.

The 21c Museum Hotel has its own art museum. The museum and hotel are housed in five 19th-century warehouses converted to showcase contemporary art.

The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience is located on downtown Louisville's Whiskey Row. The venue offers tours and tastings tracing the city's bourbon history.

Bourbon isn't the only carefully crafted drink in town. Please & Thank You pairs locally roasted coffee with homemade baked goods.

Cellar Door Chocolates are also handmade. The confectionery opened its first retail shop in 2010 in Butchertown Market.

At 610 Magnolia in Old Louisville, star chef Edward Lee turns out innovative takes on Southern fare, celebrating local Louisville ingredients and traditions.

A series of Frederick Law Olmsted parks makes getting outside easy. The renowned landscape architecture firm created 18 parks and six parkways in Louisville.