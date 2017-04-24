Breaking News

What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos

Updated 9:25 PM ET, Mon April 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a last-minute winner against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, April 23. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/24/football/el-clasico-barcelona-real-madrid-leo-messi-cristiano-ronaldo-sergio-ramos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the 500th goal of his illustrious career,&lt;/a&gt; and it pushed Barcelona ahead of Madrid in the Spanish league table.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Barcelona star Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a last-minute winner against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, April 23. It was the 500th goal of his illustrious career, and it pushed Barcelona ahead of Madrid in the Spanish league table.
Hide Caption
1 of 27
Toronto guard Kyle Lowry fouls Milwaukee center Greg Monroe during an NBA playoff game on Tuesday, April 18.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Toronto guard Kyle Lowry fouls Milwaukee center Greg Monroe during an NBA playoff game on Tuesday, April 18.
Hide Caption
2 of 27
Delino DeShields Jr. is doused by his Texas teammates after hitting the game-winning single against Kansas City on Thursday, April 20. The hit came in the bottom of the 13th inning.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Delino DeShields Jr. is doused by his Texas teammates after hitting the game-winning single against Kansas City on Thursday, April 20. The hit came in the bottom of the 13th inning.
Hide Caption
3 of 27
Ecuador&#39;s Angela Tenorio and Canada&#39;s Shaina Harrison cross the finish line during a 4x100 relay race in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday, April 23. Ecuador won this race.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Ecuador's Angela Tenorio and Canada's Shaina Harrison cross the finish line during a 4x100 relay race in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday, April 23. Ecuador won this race.
Hide Caption
4 of 27
Novak Djokovic plays a backhand during a match at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday, April 18. The tournament takes place in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, which borders Monaco.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Novak Djokovic plays a backhand during a match at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday, April 18. The tournament takes place in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, which borders Monaco.
Hide Caption
5 of 27
Cyclists ride together Wednesday, April 19, during the Fleche Wallonne road race in Belgium. Spain&#39;s Alejandro Valverde won for the fourth straight year.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Cyclists ride together Wednesday, April 19, during the Fleche Wallonne road race in Belgium. Spain's Alejandro Valverde won for the fourth straight year.
Hide Caption
6 of 27
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, right, competes for the ball with Bayern Munich&#39;s Xabi Alonso during a Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday, April 18. Ronaldo scored a hat trick in Madrid&#39;s 4-2 victory.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, right, competes for the ball with Bayern Munich's Xabi Alonso during a Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday, April 18. Ronaldo scored a hat trick in Madrid's 4-2 victory.
Hide Caption
7 of 27
Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu tries to snag a grounder during a Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 19.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu tries to snag a grounder during a Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 19.
Hide Caption
8 of 27
Tony Finau plays a shot out of a hazard during the Valero Texas Open on Friday, April 21.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Tony Finau plays a shot out of a hazard during the Valero Texas Open on Friday, April 21.
Hide Caption
9 of 27
Swimmers compete in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the British Swimming Championships on Thursday, April 20.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Swimmers compete in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the British Swimming Championships on Thursday, April 20.
Hide Caption
10 of 27
Boston forward David Pastrnak juggles a beach ball that landed on the ice during an NHL playoff game against Ottawa on Wednesday, April 19.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Boston forward David Pastrnak juggles a beach ball that landed on the ice during an NHL playoff game against Ottawa on Wednesday, April 19.
Hide Caption
11 of 27
Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform during the World Team Trophy event in Tokyo on Friday, April 21. They finished in first place.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform during the World Team Trophy event in Tokyo on Friday, April 21. They finished in first place.
Hide Caption
12 of 27
Supporters of FC Barcelona wave flags before their Champions League quarterfinal match against Juventus on Wednesday, April 19.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Supporters of FC Barcelona wave flags before their Champions League quarterfinal match against Juventus on Wednesday, April 19.
Hide Caption
13 of 27
Runners cross the Tower Bridge during the halfway point of the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Runners cross the Tower Bridge during the halfway point of the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.
Hide Caption
14 of 27
Minnesota&#39;s Matt Dumba puts St. Louis&#39; David Perron in a headlock during an NHL playoff game on Wednesday, April 19.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Minnesota's Matt Dumba puts St. Louis' David Perron in a headlock during an NHL playoff game on Wednesday, April 19.
Hide Caption
15 of 27
Mohammed Balooshi takes part in the fourth stage of the Qatar Cross Country Rally on Friday, April 21.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Mohammed Balooshi takes part in the fourth stage of the Qatar Cross Country Rally on Friday, April 21.
Hide Caption
16 of 27
Darryll Williams, left, punches Jahmaine Smyle during their super-middleweight bout in Leicester, England, on Saturday, April 22. Williams won a split decision to become the English champion.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Darryll Williams, left, punches Jahmaine Smyle during their super-middleweight bout in Leicester, England, on Saturday, April 22. Williams won a split decision to become the English champion.
Hide Caption
17 of 27
Black smoke engulfs part of the crowd after smoke bombs interrupted a soccer match in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Sunday, April 23. A few fans had to receive medical treatment.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Black smoke engulfs part of the crowd after smoke bombs interrupted a soccer match in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Sunday, April 23. A few fans had to receive medical treatment.
Hide Caption
18 of 27
A runner dressed as a rhino takes part in the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
A runner dressed as a rhino takes part in the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.
Hide Caption
19 of 27
Gloucester&#39;s Billy Burns is tackled by La Rochelle&#39;s Jeremie Maurouard during a European Challenge Cup match on Saturday, April 22.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Gloucester's Billy Burns is tackled by La Rochelle's Jeremie Maurouard during a European Challenge Cup match on Saturday, April 22.
Hide Caption
20 of 27
Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo races in a 4x200 relay in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday, April 23.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo races in a 4x200 relay in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday, April 23.
Hide Caption
21 of 27
Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton, left, competes for a loose ball with Utah&#39;s Rudy Gobert during an NBA playoff game on Sunday, April 23.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton, left, competes for a loose ball with Utah's Rudy Gobert during an NBA playoff game on Sunday, April 23.
Hide Caption
22 of 27
Cyclists test a new track in Nilai, Malaysia, on Thursday, April 20. The velodrome will host races during the Southeast Asian Games in August.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Cyclists test a new track in Nilai, Malaysia, on Thursday, April 20. The velodrome will host races during the Southeast Asian Games in August.
Hide Caption
23 of 27
Man Kaur, a 101-year-old woman from India, celebrates after running a 100-meter dash at the World Masters Games on Monday, April 24. She was the only athlete in her age category (100+).
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Man Kaur, a 101-year-old woman from India, celebrates after running a 100-meter dash at the World Masters Games on Monday, April 24. She was the only athlete in her age category (100+).
Hide Caption
24 of 27
A security guard tries to detain a fan who ran onto the field, interrupting a Major League Baseball game in Chicago on Sunday, April 23.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
A security guard tries to detain a fan who ran onto the field, interrupting a Major League Baseball game in Chicago on Sunday, April 23.
Hide Caption
25 of 27
Kevin Chappell celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, April 23. It was his first career win on the PGA Tour.
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Kevin Chappell celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, April 23. It was his first career win on the PGA Tour.
Hide Caption
26 of 27
Soccer players from Juventus and Genoa observe a moment of silence for Michele Scarponi, the Italian cyclist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/22/sport/cyclist-scarponi-killed-in-accident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who was killed&lt;/a&gt; while training near his home in Filottrano, Italy, on Saturday, April 22. He was 37. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/17/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0418/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 24 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Soccer players from Juventus and Genoa observe a moment of silence for Michele Scarponi, the Italian cyclist who was killed while training near his home in Filottrano, Italy, on Saturday, April 22. He was 37. See 24 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
27 of 27
01 what a shot 042502 what a shot 042503 what a shot 042504 what a shot 042505 what a shot 0425 RESTRICTED06 what a shot 042507 what a shot 042508 what a shot 042509 what a shot 042510 what a shot 042511 what a shot 042512 what a shot 042513 what a shot 042514 what a shot 042515 what a shot 042516 what a shot 042517 what a shot 042518 what a shot 042519 what a shot 042520 what a shot 042521 what a shot 042522 what a shot 042523 what a shot 042524 what a shot 042525 what a shot 042526 what a shot 042527 what a shot 0425
Take a look at 27 amazing sports photos from April 18 through April 24.