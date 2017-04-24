What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos
Toronto guard Kyle Lowry fouls Milwaukee center Greg Monroe during an NBA playoff game on Tuesday, April 18.
Delino DeShields Jr. is doused by his Texas teammates after hitting the game-winning single against Kansas City on Thursday, April 20. The hit came in the bottom of the 13th inning.
Ecuador's Angela Tenorio and Canada's Shaina Harrison cross the finish line during a 4x100 relay race in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday, April 23. Ecuador won this race.
Novak Djokovic plays a backhand during a match at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday, April 18. The tournament takes place in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, which borders Monaco.
Cyclists ride together Wednesday, April 19, during the Fleche Wallonne road race in Belgium. Spain's Alejandro Valverde won for the fourth straight year.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, right, competes for the ball with Bayern Munich's Xabi Alonso during a Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday, April 18. Ronaldo scored a hat trick in Madrid's 4-2 victory.
Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu tries to snag a grounder during a Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 19.
Tony Finau plays a shot out of a hazard during the Valero Texas Open on Friday, April 21.
Swimmers compete in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the British Swimming Championships on Thursday, April 20.
Boston forward David Pastrnak juggles a beach ball that landed on the ice during an NHL playoff game against Ottawa on Wednesday, April 19.
Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform during the World Team Trophy event in Tokyo on Friday, April 21. They finished in first place.
Supporters of FC Barcelona wave flags before their Champions League quarterfinal match against Juventus on Wednesday, April 19.
Runners cross the Tower Bridge during the halfway point of the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.
Minnesota's Matt Dumba puts St. Louis' David Perron in a headlock during an NHL playoff game on Wednesday, April 19.
Mohammed Balooshi takes part in the fourth stage of the Qatar Cross Country Rally on Friday, April 21.
Darryll Williams, left, punches Jahmaine Smyle during their super-middleweight bout in Leicester, England, on Saturday, April 22. Williams won a split decision to become the English champion.
Black smoke engulfs part of the crowd after smoke bombs interrupted a soccer match in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Sunday, April 23. A few fans had to receive medical treatment.
A runner dressed as a rhino takes part in the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.
Gloucester's Billy Burns is tackled by La Rochelle's Jeremie Maurouard during a European Challenge Cup match on Saturday, April 22.
Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo races in a 4x200 relay in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday, April 23.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton, left, competes for a loose ball with Utah's Rudy Gobert during an NBA playoff game on Sunday, April 23.
Cyclists test a new track in Nilai, Malaysia, on Thursday, April 20. The velodrome will host races during the Southeast Asian Games in August.
Man Kaur, a 101-year-old woman from India, celebrates after running a 100-meter dash at the World Masters Games on Monday, April 24. She was the only athlete in her age category (100+).
A security guard tries to detain a fan who ran onto the field, interrupting a Major League Baseball game in Chicago on Sunday, April 23.
Kevin Chappell celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, April 23. It was his first career win on the PGA Tour.
