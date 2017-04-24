Story highlights Three characterized their mood as "very, very happy"

Recent polls have Trump's support at historic lows

(CNN) A handful of voters who backed President Donald Trump are giving the commander in chief mixed marks as he nears the 100-day milestone of his presidency.

Three characterized their mood as "very, very happy" with the President's accomplishments so far, two said they had reservations and one voter said he regretted his vote.

"He walked into the lion's den," former New Hampshire state Rep. Paula Johnson, a Republican, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota, who moderated the panel.

"This is what you call the swamp," she added, laying the blame for Republicans' stalled health care bill on the shoulders of Congress. "It's an unfortunate thing that we've allowed Congress to get this far to the swampy level that we cannot get up and make them represent us."

But Scott McCommons, who said he had been a Democrat before voting for Trump in the election, said he regretted his vote for the President and felt Trump had failed to live up to his self-made reputation as a great negotiator.

