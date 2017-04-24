Breaking News

Trump to astronaut: 'Better you than me' to drink urine

By Eleanor Mueller, CNN

Updated 12:32 PM ET, Mon April 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump on drinkable urine: Better you than me
Trump on drinkable urine: Better you than me

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on drinkable urine: Better you than me

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on drinkable urine: Better you than me 01:23

Story highlights

  • NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson noted that water is a precious resource in space
  • Trump made the joke during a video call to congratulate Whitson on setting a new record

Washington (CNN)During a video call with NASA astronauts Monday, President Donald Trump joked that he wouldn't want to re-use human urine as drinking water -- a practice common in US spaceflight.

Following an explanation by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson of how human waste is repurposed for consumption, Trump responded that he would rather the space travelers drink it than himself.
RELATED: Trump congratulates NASA astronaut who sets space record
    Asked what the astronauts are "learning up there in space," Whitson described to the President how those at the International Space Station are researching ways to re-use certain materials -- like human waste -- to create resources.
    Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut
    Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut 01:21
    "Water is such a precious resource up here that we also are cleaning up our urine and making it drinkable," Whitson said. "And it's really not as bad as it sounds."
    Read More
    "I'm glad to hear that," Trump responded. "Better you than me."
    RELATED: Meet the woman who just made American space history
    The call was scheduled to congratulate Whitson on breaking the record for longest time spent in space by an American astronaut.
    NASA astronauts Jack Fischer and Kate Rubins also participated, as did Trump's daughter, Ivanka.