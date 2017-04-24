Donald Trump can't stop talking (and talking) about the 2016 election

Washington (CNN) In advance of his approaching 100th day as president, Donald Trump sat down with the Associated Press for an interview about what he's done and what he's failed to do in office so far. But Trump just couldn't stop talking about the 2016 election.

Trump was asked by the AP's Julie Pace whether or not he would veto a spending bill that kept the government open but didn't include the $1.4 billion he has requested as a sort of down payment on his much-promised border wall. Here's how Trump answered:

"I don't know yet. People want the border wall. My base definitely wants the border wall, my base really wants it — you've been to many of the rallies. OK, the thing they want more than anything is the wall. My base, which is a big base; I think my base is 45 percent. You know, it's funny. The Democrats, they have a big advantage in the electoral college. Big, big, big advantage. I've always said the popular vote would be a lot easier than the electoral college. The electoral college — but it's a whole different campaign (unintelligible). The electoral college is very difficult for a Republican to win, and I will tell you, the people want to see it."

Here's a quick diagram of Trump's line of thinking in that answer:

Border wall ---→ base likes ----→ base is big ----→ Democrats have an edge in electoral college ---→ it's a big edge ----→ I thought I would win the popular vote ----→ I won the electoral college ----→ My base wants to see the wall.

Read More