T.I. speaks out on police brutality

Austin, Texas (CNN) CNN caught up with Tip "T.I." Harris at the SXSW festival last month, where the Grammy-winning rapper and actor premiered his latest passion project, "Us or Else" — a short film that examines the relationship between police and the black community.

"Police brutality is really just a tentacle to a larger problem — the racial divide and the systemic racism that goes on from the highest of highs to the lowest of the low of society in America," T.I. told CNN.

The film is set to premiere on BET Monday night, along with a conversation with T.I. on police brutality and gun violence facilitated by CNN political commentator Angela Rye.

President Donald Trump slammed the Black Lives Matter movement as a candidate, lamented a "war on police" and accused the group of helping to instigate police shootings through their protests and rallies against police brutality.

"There is a new (president) but I am still residing under the tenure of Barack Obama," T.I. joked at SXSW during a conversation with Sway Calloway. But, he added, Trump is now in the White House and "we dealin' with it."