Story highlights The Senate intelligence committee is reviewing documents related to Russia meddling in the US election

Some have been frustrated at the pace of the so-far three-month investigation

(CNN) Some Senate investigators are chafing at the pace of their investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible coordination with the campaign of President Donald Trump, three months after the Senate intelligence committee formally opened its probe.

A source with knowledge of private conversations told CNN that Sen. Mark Warner, the lead Democrat on the Senate investigation, is "very frustrated at the pace of the committee's investigation."

It took Senate intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and Warner nearly two months to negotiate with the intelligence community the ability to get key, sensitive information. And they finally got what both men have said is an "unprecedented level of access."

But the frustrations are far from boiling over into the dysfunction, which almost derailed the House Intelligence Committee's investigation a month ago.

"I wish there were a way that it could go even more quickly but I think it's important that we be thorough," said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican on the Senate intelligence committee. "And I was very happy we had the open hearing to hear from Russia experts, which put in context the efforts of Russia over the ages. The two leaders of the committee work extremely well together and we get a briefing all the time from them every week on where we are."