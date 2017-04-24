First on CNN: New Secret Service director expected to be named

(CNN) Randolph "Tex" Alles is expected to be named the next director of the Secret Service on Tuesday, law enforcement and administration sources tell CNN.

Alles, a retired Marine two-star general, currently serves as acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. He joined CBP in 2012, after retiring from the Marine Corps after 35 years of military service.

Secret Service Deputy Director William Callahan has led the service since March 4 when the previous director, Joseph Clancy, retired.

The Secret Service director is appointed by the President and does not require Senate confirmation.