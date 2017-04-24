Story highlights Fights over a border wall, health care and military spending are threatening to trip up congressional talks

White House officials said late Sunday that they did not want the government to shut down

Washington (CNN) A group of 40 congressional Democrats and Republicans said Monday they will support a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown if that budget comes without any partisan strings attached.

The Problem Solvers Caucus announced their official position to support a "clean" spending bill with approval from more than 75% of the bipartisan group -- a measure meant to help expedite the process of pushing the bill through Congress.

Fights over money to pay for a border wall -- as well as Obamacare subsidies and an infusion of resources for the military -- are threatening to trip up congressional talks over a funding bill to head off a government shutdown Friday.

"The American people are looking for leaders who come together to solve problems and get things done, and that's exactly what our Problem Solvers Caucus is doing by working across the aisle to avoid a government shutdown," said New Jersey Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a caucus co-chair.

"Ideological litmus tests on a spending bill like this simply create partisan roadblocks," he added. "With so many pressing issues facing our country, we need to work together to keep the lights on and avoid another expensive shutdown that weakens not only our economy but our national security."

