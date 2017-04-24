Obama re-emerges in public after avoiding political spotlight

Story highlights The 44th president is slated to speak with young leaders at an event at the University of Chicago

Obama doesn't intend to take swipes at Trump, but he plans on being forthcoming on policy matters

Chicago (CNN) Former President Barack Obama will deliver the first public remarks of his post-presidency here in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Monday, three months after handing off the baton to President Donald Trump.

The 44th president is slated to speak with young leaders at an event at the University of Chicago, billed by his office as a "conversation on community organizing and civic engagement" and a part of Obama's goal to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders."

Obama's highly anticipated public appearance comes just days ahead of the symbolically significant 100-day mark for Trump — a milestone that one Obama adviser insisted is "far from his mind." But while the ex-President does not intend to directly confront or take swipes at Trump, he does plan on being forthcoming — if asked — about where he stands on specific policy matters, including areas where he and Trump clearly disagree, a source said.

Issues at the top of Obama's mind these days include Obamacare, foreign policy and climate change, an adviser said.

In the final stretch of the 2016 election, Obama actively campaigned for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. More than five months after Clinton's loss, Obama is still not interested in taking center stage on politics, an adviser told CNN.

