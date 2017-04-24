(CNN) US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has arrived in Afghanistan, where he is meeting government officials including President Ashraf Ghani.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and US Army General John Nicholson meet with Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security Director Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai in Kabul on April 24, 2017.

The US Defense Secretary was due to meet with his Afghan counterpart, but hours before Mattis touched down in Kabul, Ghani announced that his Defense Minister and Army Chief of Staff had resigned with immediate effect.

Mattis's visit to Afghanistan follows meetings in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Qatar and Djibouti.

he US Defense Department says his tour is aimed at reaffirming key US military alliances, engaging with strategic partners and discussing cooperation to counter terrorism.

US troops have been fighting for nearly 16 years in Afghanistan, where the government and its coalition allies are battling a resilient Taliban as well as other terror groups including ISIS.

Attacks and counterattacks

American forces enjoyed a brief victory last week, when the US military said Taliban leader Quari Tayib was killed in an airstrike in Kunduz province.

But it was followed by Friday's attack on a mosque and dining facility at Camp Sheehan. The slaughter lasted around six hours. By the end, at least five attackers were killed and one was arrested, Afghan army spokesman Abdul Qahar Araam said.

The commander of Resolute Support, Gen. John Nicholson , said the attack "shows the barbaric nature of the Taliban."

He said Afghan soldiers and security forces "have my personal assurance that we will continue to stand with them."

Security situation 'a stalemate'

In February, Gen. Nicholson told the Senate Armed Services Committee that leadership assesses "the current security situation in Afghanistan as a stalemate."

He cited the government's stability; Afghan military casualties; the influence of Pakistan, Russia and Iran; "the convergence" of various terror groups; the narcotics trade and corruption.

There are 8,400 US troops in Afghanistan and 6,000 troops from NATO and allied counties. Nicholson said the coalition faces "a shortfall of a few thousand troops" to break the "stalemate."

Insurgent gains

From January 1 through November 12 last year, 6,785 Afghan national security forces were killed, according to the latest quarterly report of the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction.

The agency's analysis of information from US forces in Afghanistan "suggests that the security situation in Afghanistan has not improved this quarter."

"The numbers of the Afghan security forces are decreasing, while both casualties and the number of districts under insurgent control or influence are increasing," according to the January 30 report to Congress.