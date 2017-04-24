Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Party identification is 'starting to shift'

Story highlights "The real energy" is in the grassroots, she told CNN

New poll shows majority of respondents feel Democratic Party is out of touch

Washington (CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday responded to a poll showing the majority felt the Democratic Party was out of touch by saying party identification is shifting -- and everyday people can see the US political system as a "rigged game."

The ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday showed 67% of respondents said the Democratic Party was out of touch, ahead of 62% who said the same for the GOP and 58% for President Donald Trump.

"I think the whole notion of parties and party identification is actually starting to shift," Warren said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

She said "the real energy" is not in the upper echelons of the parties, but instead in the grassroots, which she said contain a sizable amount of progressive outrage.

"It's saying, 'Look, we get it,'" Warren said. "'The game is rigged. It's rigged in favor of those at the top and rigged against the rest of us. And we want some accountability on that. We want to see a government that works for the rest of us.'"

