Trump's 100-day score card

(CNN) Donald Trump, in the final stretch of last year's campaign, spelled out what he hoped to accomplish in his first 100 days in office.

"I am asking the American people to rise above the noise and the clutter of our broken politics, and to embrace that great faith and optimism that has always been the central ingredient in the American character. I am asking you to dream big," Trump said, laying out his plan during remarks in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

6 measures to clean up the corruption and special interest collusion in Washington

FIRST: propose a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress.

STATUS: UNFULFILLED. Trump has not proposed such an amendment, though two Republicans in Congress -- Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Ron DeSantis -- proposed such a measure before Trump took office. Trump has not remarked at length about this amendment since taking office.

SECOND: a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce the federal workforce through attrition (exempting military, public safety, and public health).

STATUS: FULFILLED, BUT LIFTED. Trump signed an executive action enforcing a hiring freeze in January, but it was lifted a few months later, in April.

THIRD: a requirement that for every new federal regulation, two existing regulations must be eliminated.

STATUS: FULFILLED. Trump signed an executive order in January requiring two regulations be eliminated for every new regulation signed.

FOURTH: a five-year ban on White House and congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service.

STATUS: PARTIALLY FULFILLED. Trump signed an executive order placing the lobbying ban on administration officials but not on congressional officials.

FIFTH: a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government.

STATUS: FULFILLED. The same executive order that placed the five-year ban also prohibited all lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

SIXTH: a complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections.

STATUS: UNFULFILLED. Trump's executive order on lobbying did not contain provisions for current foreign lobbyists.

7 actions to protect American workers

FIRST: I will announce my intention to renegotiate NAFTA or withdraw from the deal under Article 2205.

STATUS: UNFULFILLED. While Trump still vows to renegotiate NAFTA during public remarks, he has not yet formally begun the renegotiation process. His nominee for US trade representative has not yet been confirmed.

SECOND: I will announce our withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

STATUS: FULFILLED. Trump signed a presidential memo in January withdrawing the US from the TPP.

THIRD: I will direct the secretary of the treasury to label China a currency manipulator.

STATUS: UNFULFILLED. Trump has reversed course on China's currency status, telling The Wall Street Journal that China is not a currency manipulator. China was not labeled as such by the Treasury Department in a report this month.

FOURTH: I will direct the secretary of commerce and US trade representative to identify all foreign trading abuses that unfairly impact American workers and direct them to use every tool under American and international law to end those abuses immediately.

STATUS: FULFILLED. Trump signed an executive order in late March initiating a large-scale review of foreign trade abuses.

FIFTH: I will lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion dollars' worth of job-producing American energy reserves, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean coal.

STATUS: UNFULFILLED. While Trump signed an executive order promoting American energy, it only ordered a review of current regulations.

SIXTH: lift the Obama-Clinton roadblocks and allow vital energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone pipeline, to move forward.

STATUS: FULFILLED. Trump signed a presidential memo in January allowing construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed.

SEVENTH: cancel billions in payments to UN climate change programs and use the money to fix America's water and environmental infrastructure.

STATUS: UNFULFILLED. While Trump's budget proposal scrapped UN climate funding, it's not yet clear which elements of that plan will make it into law.

5 actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law

FIRST: cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama.

STATUS: depends on your view of 'unconstitutional.'

SECOND: begin the process of selecting a replacement for Justice Scalia from one of the 20 judges on my list, who will uphold and defend the US Constitution.

STATUS: FULFILLED. Trump's choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed in April and now is the court's junior associate justice.

THIRD: cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities.

STATUS: UNFULFILLED. Trump and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, have threatened to eliminate Justice Department grants to 'sanctuary cities,' but cutting off all federal funding to those municipalities would require action from Congress.

FOURTH: begin removing the more than two million criminal illegal immigrants from the country and cancel visas to foreign countries that won't take them back.

STATUS: PARTIALLY FULFILLED. Trump signed an executive order expanding authorities for individual ICE agents, but it's too early to tell if deportations are quickening.

FIFTH: suspend immigration from terror-prone regions where vetting cannot safely occur. All vetting of people coming into our country will be considered "extreme vetting."

STATUS: UNFULFILLED. Trump has tried twice to bar entry to citizens from certain Muslim-majority nations, but his executive order remains stalled in court.

Legislative proposals

I will work with Congress to introduce the following broader legislative measures and fight for their passage within the first 100 days of my administration:

Middle Class Tax Relief and Simplification Act: An economic plan designed to grow the economy 4% per year and create at least 25 million new jobs through massive tax reduction and simplification, in combination with trade reform, regulatory relief and lifting the restrictions on American energy. The largest tax reductions are for the middle class. A middle-class family with two children will get a 35% tax cut. The current number of brackets will be reduced from seven to three, and tax forms will likewise be greatly simplified. The business rate will be lowered from 35% to 15%, and the trillions of dollars of American corporate money overseas can now be brought back at a 10% rate.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED.

End the Offshoring Act: Establishes tariffs to discourage companies from laying off their workers in order to relocate in other countries and ship their products back to the U.S. tax-free.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED.

American Energy and Infrastructure Act Leverages public-private partnerships, and private investments through tax incentives, to spur $1 trillion in infrastructure investment over 10 years. It is revenue neutral.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED.

School Choice and Education Opportunity Act: Redirects education dollars to give parents the right to send their kid to the public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home school of their choice. Ends Common Core and brings education supervision to local communities. It expands vocational and technical education and makes two- and four-year college more affordable.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED.

Repeal and Replace Obamacare Act: Fully repeals Obamacare and replaces it with Health Savings Accounts, allows the ability to purchase health insurance across state lines and lets states manage Medicaid funds. Reforms will also include cutting the red tape at the FDA: There are more than 4,000 drugs awaiting approval, and we especially want to speed the approval of life-saving medications.

STATUS: INTRODUCED, but failed to garner sufficient support in the House

Affordable Childcare and Eldercare Act: Allows Americans to deduct childcare and eldercare from their taxes, incentivizes employers to provide on-site childcare services and creates tax-free dependent care savings accounts for both young and elderly dependents, with matching contributions for low-income families.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED, though Trump has proposed a childcare plan

End Illegal Immigration Act: Fully funds the construction of a wall on our southern border with the full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost of such wall; establishes a two-year mandatory minimum federal prison sentence for illegally re-entering the U.S. after a previous deportation and a five-year mandatory minimum federal prison sentence for illegally re-entering for those with felony convictions, multiple misdemeanor convictions or two or more prior deportations; also reforms visa rules to enhance penalties for overstaying and to ensure open jobs are offered to American workers first.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED

Restoring Community Safety Act: Reduces surging crime, drugs and violence by creating a task force on violent crime and increasing funding for programs that train and assist local police; increases resources for federal law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors to dismantle criminal gangs and put violent offenders behind bars.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED, though Trump signed an executive order in February creating a task force on crime.

Restoring National Security Act: Rebuilds our military by eliminating the defense sequester and expanding military investment; provides veterans with the ability to receive public Department of Veterans Affairs treatment or attend the private doctor of their choice; protects our vital infrastructure from cyber-attack; establishes new screening procedures for immigration to ensure those who are admitted to our country support our people and our values.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED, though Trump's proposed budget eliminates the defense sequester

Clean Up Corruption in Washington Act: Enacts new ethics reforms to drain the swamp and reduce the corrupting influence of special interests on our politics.

STATUS: NOT INTRODUCED