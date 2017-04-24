The Clinton Center has been bugged, literally

(CNN) He may have been the leader of the free world at one point, but Bill Clinton's not above a dad joke.

Over the weekend, the former President Clinton tweeted, "BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged."

Sounds ominous ... until you see the photo attached to the tweet. It's of Clinton standing next to a giant statue of a grasshopper.

BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged. pic.twitter.com/4Or6lrnRPN — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 23, 2017

It's all part of a temporary exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center called Xtreme Bugs

Xtreme BUGS are here! Come see larger than life bugs at the Clinton Center today. pic.twitter.com/3DylKHqQeV — Clinton Center (@ClintonCenter) April 22, 2017

The exhibit opened on Earth Day to celebrate the importance of bugs to the planet.

