The Clinton Center has been bugged, literally

(CNN)He may have been the leader of the free world at one point, but Bill Clinton's not above a dad joke.
Over the weekend, the former President Clinton tweeted, "BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged."
Sounds ominous ... until you see the photo attached to the tweet. It's of Clinton standing next to a giant statue of a grasshopper.
It's all part of a temporary exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center called Xtreme Bugs.
The exhibit opened on Earth Day to celebrate the importance of bugs to the planet.
"Insects are a window into how our world works, and show us how species thrive through cooperation -- whether a colony of ants, or a community of people working together to make the world a better place," Clinton said about the exhibit.
The Center's Twitter account couldn't help but join in on the puns.
"Please bee advised ..." it wrote, in its retweet of Clinton's post.