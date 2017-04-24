US commission dings Trump admin for immigrant arrests at courthouses

Story highlights Local officials have also asked DHS to not make arrests at courthouses

Washington (CNN) The US Commission on Civil Rights on Monday criticized the Trump administration for the way it is arresting undocumented immigrants, saying it could be harmful to "access to justice."

The public rebuke from a federally appointed commission adds to a chorus of local and state officials who have pleaded with the administration to not arrest immigrants at courthouses, an action that advocates say can hurt public safety by making people afraid to cooperate with law enforcement.

In a statement released Monday, the commission asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly "to consider the fair administration of justice when determining how and where they send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents."

Citing several cases from around the country, the commission said it was "concerned" about reports that non-criminal undocumented immigrants were being arrested at courthouses.

"Stationing ICE agents in local courthouses instills needless additional fear and anxiety within immigrant communities, discourages interacting with the judicial system, and endangers the safety of entire communities," the commission wrote. "Courthouses are often the first place individuals interact with local governments. It is the site of resolution for not only criminal matters, where a victim might seek justice when she has been harmed or wronged, but also for resolution of civil matters, including family and custody issues, housing, public benefits, and numerous other aspects integral to an individual's life."

