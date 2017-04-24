Christie gives Trump a 'B,' says WH staff need to 'get their act together'

Story highlights Christie criticized Trump's staff

He cited the health care attempt in March

Washington (CNN) With a few days left of his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump's friend Gov. Chris Christie graded his performance so far as a "B."

"The reason I'd give him a B is first and foremost because of (Supreme Court Justice) Neil Gorsuch," the New Jersey governor said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Christie, a Republican Trump supporter, said the impact of the successful Supreme Court nomination would survive Trump's presidency "no matter how many years he serves."

Christie's criticism landed largely on White House staff.

"I think with some of the implementation and some of the ways that his staff has served him has not been extraordinarily good," Christie said. "They've got to get their act together in that regard and serve the President better."

