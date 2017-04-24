The latest poll numbers should make Trump smile

Story highlights Recent polls indicate President Trump's approval ratings are at historic lows

Julian Zelizer: But he continues to maintain the loyalty of his base, which will prove crucial in the next election cycle

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a New America fellow, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Ordinarily a president whose polls show approval ratings at historic lows at this point in a young administration would be in trouble. But President Trump has reason to feel confident about his latest numbers. He is still doing extraordinarily well with his supporters: 96% of those who voted for him say they would do it again.

The polling paradox has been a subject puzzling pundits throughout the weekend. How can the polls show that so many voters don't trust him, don't like him and don't approve of how he is handling the job of president, yet his standing with the people who voted for him remains steady and strong? Isn't this inevitably a disastrous political path? With numbers like these, isn't it impossible for him to win re-election in 2020?

Julian Zelizer

The simple answer is no. It is possible to see how this political strategy can work. Nothing has really changed since the campaign. All the things President Trump does that anger large portions of the electorate -- his fiery rhetoric and impulsive behavior, his willingness to employ the language of the schoolyard bully on Twitter, his ongoing attacks on everyone else as the source of his problems -- are exactly what excites the base.

They voted for the antihero who would take on the world and defy all political and social convention. When President Trump does the things that so many voters hate, his base cheers him on. That's his appeal.

And there is a method behind the madness. Democrats should remember, before they get too cynical, that this strategy worked in the 2016 presidential election. The Trump method depends on extraordinarily enthusiastic support from his base, which includes some disaffected Democrats, combined with the impact of intense partisan polarization in the electorate.

