(CNN)It's one of the toughest jobs in sports photography -- capturing Formula One drivers as they hurtle around a race track at 200 mph.
Almost 30 years in the business, Darren Heath is one of motorsport's most accomplished and experienced photojournalists.
This season, the British photojournalist will be giving CNN's The Circuit a unique insight into his craft, talking to the show about the challenges of trying to capture the world's fastest race cars.
Heath has chronicled the careers of some of F1's greatest drivers, including Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher -- on the track and off it.
"I try to think to myself, in 40-50 years' time I'd like people to be looking at my pictures and saying 'this is what's special about shooting Formula One,'" Heath says.
On April's show, Heath was at the Bahrain Grand Prix -- one of only two night races on the F1 calendar.
"You've got night time all around, with beautiful racing cars thrashing around, and people like me trying to make them look as attractive as possible," he says.