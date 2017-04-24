Story highlights F1 photographer gives insight into craft

Briton has been covering F1 for 30 years

He talks to CNN's The Circuit about Bahrain GP

(CNN) It's one of the toughest jobs in sports photography -- capturing Formula One drivers as they hurtle around a race track at 200 mph.

Almost 30 years in the business, Darren Heath is one of motorsport's most accomplished and experienced photojournalists.

This season, the British photojournalist will be giving CNN's The Circuit a unique insight into his craft, talking to the show about the challenges of trying to capture the world's fastest race cars.

Heath has chronicled the careers of some of F1's greatest drivers, including Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher -- on the track and off it.

Photos: Shutter speed Bahrain GP – "The cars seem to come alive in the fading light..."

© Darren Heath Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: Shutter speed Bahrain GP – "Bahrain is very different because the race starts in sunset conditions and transfers into night time."

© Darren Heath Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: Shutter speed Bahrain GP – Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo amid glimmering lights in the F1 paddock.

© Darren Heath

Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: Shutter speed Bahrain GP – "You've got night time all around with with beautiful racing cars thrashing around and people like me trying to make them look as attractive as possible."

© Darren Heath

Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: Shutter speed Darren Heath - F1 photographer – British-born Heath has been an F1 photographer for nearly three decades. You can watch more of him here . Look out for more of his images from the 2017 season on future editions of CNN's F1 show, The Circuit. Hide Caption 5 of 5

"I try to think to myself, in 40-50 years' time I'd like people to be looking at my pictures and saying 'this is what's special about shooting Formula One,'" Heath says.

