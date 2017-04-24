Prosecutors: JCC bomb threat suspect tried to extort US state senator

Story highlights The state senator is Ernesto Lopez, a Delaware Republican

Jerusalem (CNN) An 18-year old man accused of calling in hundreds of bomb threats to Jewish community centers in the United States also tried to extort a US state senator, according to the prosecutor's office in Israel.

The man, a dual American-Israeli citizen from the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, demanded payment every 72 hours via Bitcoin from Ernesto Lopez , a Republican state senator from Delaware.

The man threatened to order elicit drugs on the Internet and send them to Lopez's house if he did not pay, the statement said.

The senator's district is in southern Delaware and it includes the cities of Rehoboth Beach and Lewes. Lopez plans to issue a statement on Monday, his office told CNN.

The Israeli prosecutor's office issued a statement detailing the indictment sheet filed Monday morning in Tel Aviv's Magistrate's Court.

