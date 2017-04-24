Top designers remake luxury in Mauritius

Photos: Angsana Balaclava Mauritius: With an in-house "romance concierge" arranging activities from couples' massages to weddings, this chic resort is an ideal couples' getaway. Hide Caption 1 of 10

The Address Boutique Hotel: Overlooking a lagoon and trees, The Address -- a hybrid of a business hotel and a resort -- gives a Mediterranean vibe.

SO Sofitel Mauritius: French-Japanese designer Kenzo Takada created the uniforms and the interiors, giving a soft edge to simple shapes and designs that evoke Zen gardens with occasional bursts of flowers.

20 Degres Sud: The 36-room boutique hotel sitting on secluded white-sand beaches is one of the best-kept secrets in Mauritius.

Hotel Riu Le Morne: Hotel Rui Le Morne is sandwiched between the towering Le Morne mountain, a World Heritage Site, and some of the best strips of sand in the country.

Oberoi Mauritius, Turtle Bay Marine Park, Balaclava: Repeatedly voted the best hotel in Mauritius at the World Travel Awards, this intimate hideaway is the sort of place where guests return to their room to find their bath tub filled with roses.

Constance Le Prince Maurice: Named for the Dutch prince whose name was given to the island, Le Prince Maurice is both a romantic getaway as well as a family-friendly escape.

Lux* Belle Mar: Designed by star interior designer Kelly Hoppen, Lux* Belle Mar has a bright and modern design with lots of taupe and blonder woods, accented with splashes of color.

Shangri-La's Le Touessrok Resort & Spa: This newly renovated resort features four beaches and two guest-only private islands -- one of them has an 18-hole golf course.