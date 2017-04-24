Story highlights Frito-Lay is recalling chips after a supplier detected Salmonella in its seasoning

(CNN) Frito-Lay is recalling two jalapeño-flavored potato chip products over fears of Salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall of jalapeno flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips is due to the potential presence of the bacteria in the seasoning, the company said.

The chips affected by the recall were distributed to retail stores and vending machines and have a "guaranteed fresh" date of July 4 or prior.

Packets of those chips contained in multipacks with a "use by" date of June 20 or prior printed on the multipack package are also being recalled. Other flavors in the multipacks are unaffected by the recall, Frito-Lay said.

