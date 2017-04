His stepdad said he'd never graduate college. Guess who got the last laugh?

(CNN) Sometimes words meant to discourage end up fueling a person's ride to success.

When Daivon Reeder started college four years ago, he said his stepfather was less than optimistic about his chances.

"My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate," Reeder wrote in a tweet, now shared thousands of times. Fast forward four years, and Reeder notes that his stepdad is in jail and he's a college grad.

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well.... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

The tweet wasn't so much about bashing his stepfather as much as it was about Reeder using the words as motivation. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University over the weekend.

"When I tweeted it I was just looking at my picture and the emotion was kind of ironic. I was saying because of two situations we're two black statistics and he's on the bad statistic on the negative in jail and I'm on the good statistic on the black man who just graduated college," he told CNN affiliate WXYZ

