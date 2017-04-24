Breaking News

Cherokee Nation sues pharmacies, drug distributors over opioid epidemic

By Michael Nedelman, CNN

Updated 4:05 PM ET, Mon April 24, 2017

Prescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive. Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria. As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Opioids: Dangerous prescription painkillers

Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.

As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
You can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor. According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
HeroinYou can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.

According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
Fentanyl citrate is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids. The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
FentanylFentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.

The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
Codeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
CodeineCodeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
These pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
HydrocodoneThese pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time. Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death. Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
OxycodoneOxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.

Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.

Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
Morphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications. As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
MorphineMorphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.

As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth. The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain. As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Meperidine Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.

The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.

As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Hydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid and Exalgo. Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
HydromorphoneHydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.

Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
Though methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process. Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
MethadoneThough methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.

Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
Buprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile. However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death. Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve. The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
BuprenorphineBuprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.

However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.

The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
Story highlights

  • The Cherokee Nation alleges that opioid distributors and pharmacies neglect their role in curbing the epidemic
  • Some of these companies have been sued in the past for similar reasons

(CNN)The Cherokee Nation filed a lawsuit against pharmacies and drug distributors on Thursday, alleging that the companies have not done their part to curb the opioid epidemic that has gripped the tribal community.

Among the companies named are pharmacies such as Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. Also named are companies that distribute opioid medications to these pharmacies: AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health.
"The brunt of the epidemic could have been, and should have been, prevented by the defendant companies," the lawsuit alleges.
    The Cherokee Nation has accused the companies of not complying with federal drug regulations, which include keeping detailed information on the medications they sell, protecting pills from theft and refusing to fill "suspicious" prescriptions. The companies "have turned a blind eye," the lawyers wrote, while opioid pills have fallen into the wrong hands and made their way to the "illicit black market."
    Why opioid overdose deaths seem to happen in spurts
    "There's a very large volume of opioids being distributed in the Cherokee territory -- sufficiently large to be shocking," said Richard Fields, special counsel to the attorney general of the Cherokee Nation.
    The Cherokee Nation is suing for "hundreds of millions of dollars" in damages, said Fields, though the lawsuit does not specify a figure. Some of these damages seek compensation for addiction treatment, medical treatment for babies born with opioid dependence, welfare for children whose parents can't support them and law enforcement efforts to curb the opioid crisis in Cherokee communities.
    Although similar cases have taken years to resolve, Fields and his team are aiming for a decision in less than 12 months.
    The Cherokee court "prides itself on speed and believes that justice delayed is justice denied," he said.
    According to the CDC, drug overdoses have quadrupled since 1999, hitting hardest among white and Native Americans. Oklahoma, where the Cherokee Nation is based, has ranked among the top states for opioid prescription rates.
    This is the first time a tribal court has filed such a lawsuit against opioid distributors, Fields said, but there is recent precedent for these types of cases.
    Senator opens investigation into opioid manufacturers
    Pharmaceutical distributor McKesson set a record in January when it paid $150 million for failing to "report suspicious orders of pharmaceutical drugs," the US Department of Justice said in a release. McKesson's distribution centers in four states were temporarily banned from selling controlled substances to pharmacies.
    In December, Cardinal Health paid $34 million in penalties for similar reasons. The following month, it paid an additional $20 million to West Virginia, though the company denied any wrongdoing.
    The company maintains its position with this latest case.
    "Cardinal Health is confident that the facts and the law are on our side, and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against the plaintiff's mischaracterization of those facts and misunderstanding of the law," Cardinal Health said in a statement, adding that it has a "rigorous system to combat opioid diversion."
    "We're reviewing the filing now," AmerisourceBergen said in its own statement. "Beyond reporting and stopping shipment of orders that are determined to be suspicious, we provide daily reports about ... every single order of controlled substances we distribute to regulatory and enforcement professionals."
    Similarly, CVS Health said in a statement that it has policies in place "to determine whether a controlled substance prescription was issued for a legitimate medical purpose before filling it." The company said it is "dedicated to reducing prescription drug abuse and diversion."
    Walgreens declined to comment. The other companies named in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    "When you look at the history of what the (US Drug Enforcement Administration) has been prosecuting, you realize the extraordinary amounts of drugs that are being pumped into our society," Fields said, adding that the Cherokee Nation's legal team is not looking to change the laws but simply to enforce them.
    "We just want to see these companies change their behavior, follow the law and really do what's right -- not just for the Cherokee Nation but for our country."