Story highlights Real Madrid 2 - 3 Barcelona

Messi scores late winner for Barca

Marks the 500th goal of his career

Barcelona move to top of La Liga

(CNN) A last-minute winner, a Lionel Messi masterclass, a change in order at the top of Spain's La Liga -- Sunday's El Clasico, traditionally football's most hallowed fixture, had it all.

For Barcelona, it was the perfect script. Messi's goal with the last kick of the game, the 500th of his career, helped bury rivals Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 3-2 victory saw Luis Enrique's side leapfrog "Los Blancos" at the top of the table as the season enters its final stages.

In a seesaw game, Casemiro gave Madrid the lead before Messi leveled. A thunderous strike from Croatian Ivan Rakitic gave Barcelona the advantage, before James Rodriguez seemed to have secured a point for 10-man Madrid with five minutes remaining.

But then up stepped Messi, stroking the ball into the bottom corner to finish off a sweeping Barcelona counter-attack.