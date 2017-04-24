Story highlights The victim has been identified as Joseph Stone, 36

A German woman and a Czech man in the mission were injured

(CNN) The American paramedic killed during a monitoring mission in Ukraine has been identified.

He is Joseph Stone, 36, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission. There was no further detail released about Stone.

It is the first time a member of an SMM patrol has been killed while on duty.

SMM, US Embassy & Global Rescue, contracted company 4 medical services, ensure Joseph Stone's body is returned home with dignity & respect — OSCE SMM Ukraine (@OSCE_SMM) April 24, 2017

Stone died and two other monitors were injured on Sunday after an explosion damaged a mission vehicle near Pryshyb in eastern Ukraine. A mine might have triggered the blast.

The injured monitors, a German woman and a Czech man, were transported to Kramatorsk on Monday and will be taken to Kiev where they will receive "appropriate care," said the mission's spokeswoman Alexandra Taylor.

Read More