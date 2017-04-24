Head to head: How Le Pen and Macron compare

(CNN) The French electorate gave the country's political establishment a wake-up call Sunday as it voted for two outsider presidential candidates: one who has never held elected office and the other the leader of France's far-right party.

"It's a political earthquake in this country and in Europe," veteran French journalist Christine Ockrent told CNN.

But the voters have chosen to trust politicians who they know relatively little about. The two hold markedly different visions for France.

So, how do they compare on the crucial issues?

Europe

Le Pen

When it comes to Europe, Le Pen, the leader of France's National Front party, has been consistent in her message: "My way or no way."

If elected, she has said she will quickly begin negotiations with the other EU member states to change the nature of France's membership.

Le Pen wants to pull the country out of the Euro, although that decision would be made in a referendum. She also wants to do away with a border-free area and dispense with EU law.

If those demands aren't met then she will offer a referendum on EU membership -- and she'll be backing "Frexit" -- though to do so, she'd need to change the country's constitution.

Le Pen has said she would resign from her role if the public voted to remain.

JUST WATCHED Why these French voters support Le Pen Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why these French voters support Le Pen 00:52

She has advocated closer ties with Russia and has openly criticized EU sanctions placed on Moscow.

Le Pen has also admitted that her campaign has benefited from Russian finance.

Last month, she traveled to Moscow, where she met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Macron

When it comes to Europe, Macron, a former banker who served as economy minister, could scarcely be further away from Le Pen. For Macron, France must remain at the heart of Europe and work closer with its neighbors.

He has been adamant that closer integration between the countries that share the euro will benefit the European Union as a whole. He has advocated reform of the currency union, and has said the eurozone should create its own budget.

Macron is a free-trade supporter and campaigned in favor of CETA, the EU's free trade agreement with Canada.

But he is cautious when it comes to Europe seeking new deals, adding that the EU should not sacrifice its standards on safety, social protection and the environment.

He has also spoken against reinstating borders in Europe and wants more integration within the trading block.

Immigration

Le Pen

Le Pen has already stated that she will take firm steps to ensure foreign nationals being monitored by the intelligence services will be expelled from the country.

She has been outspoken in her promise to limit immigration and would restore the country's borders by withdrawing from the Schengen agreement that allows passport-free travel between 26 European countries.

Le Pen has previously said that she would curb migration to a net 10,000 people a year. She also wants to see immigrants' access to public services limited.

She wants to make it against the law for illegal migrants to legalize their stay in the country and would make becoming a French citizen a far stricter process.

JUST WATCHED The French valley welcoming refugees Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The French valley welcoming refugees 03:46

Macron

Macron has promised to deal with asylum requests in the first six months and says France should be a place where refugees are welcome.

He is against closing borders but says there does need to be stricter controls on immigration.

Macron has praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel's role in the migrant crisis and believes France should do more.

He wants to work closely with Europe to solve the problem and has no desire to walk away from those discussions.

Security

Le Pen

Le Pen has been outspoken in her criticism of NATO and wants to take France out of its integrated military command.

She has promised extra defense spending on top of hiring 15,000 new police officers.

Another of her policies would lead to foreign criminals being expelled from the country.

Last week, in the aftermath of the terror attack in Paris, Le Pen called for the closure of all "Islamist mosques" in France and the reinstatement of the French borders. She also said that the country needs "the resources to make sure we can combat ... Islamist terrorism."

She added that people on the French security services watch list for radicalization should be expelled from France and have their nationality taken away.

JUST WATCHED Le Pen: France must close Islamist mosques Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Le Pen: France must close Islamist mosques 01:29

Macron

While last week's attack in Paris -- along with the wider background of a number of deadly attacks on French soil in the past two years -- was widely regarded to have benefited Le Pen more than anyone else, Macron has walked a fine line between promising security while not treading on French citizens' liberty.

The young political operator has been vocal on the fight against terror and for law and order, announcing proposals that would increase defense spending and hire more police officers.

Speaking at the final presidential debate as news of last week's attack on Paris' famous Champs Elysses unfolded, he balanced the need to respond and protect French citizens with solidarity with the EU.

"All of this makes me only too well aware that we are being attacked in the heart of our nation. We are under threat. I want to make sure we are protected. We must not give into fear, and we must not give in to their trap. It is not a moment to doubt the EU.

Following the shooting, Macron took a stance which seemed to address Le Pen's approach to terror.

"Do not to give in to fear, do not to give in to division, do not to give in to intimidation," he said.

Economy

Le Pen

Le Pen is looking to cut income taxes for the poorest workers, simplify tax rules and fight tax evasion.

She's promised a new tax on companies that hire immigrants, to encourage them to give jobs to French workers.

She plans to lower the official retirement age to 60 and encourage companies to hire more people, for example by cutting payroll taxes for businesses.

She has also promised a "re-industrialization" plan to promote French business and cooperation with the state.

JUST WATCHED French rural voters hope Le Pen brings change Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH French rural voters hope Le Pen brings change 02:41

Macron

Macron has promised to cut corporate tax rates gradually to 25% from 33% at present. He also wants to cut local housing taxes for the majority of French people and reform the wealth tax.

He has pledged to cut public spending by 60 billion euros ($64 billion) a year, partly by making the government more efficient. He said he would cut up to 120,000 government employees by not filling positions as workers retire.

Macron has outlined plans for a big economic stimulus which he said will radically transform the French economy, pledging to spend €50 billion over five years on training, energy and the environment, transportation, health and agriculture.