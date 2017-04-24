Story highlights Macron's digital campaign manager says attempted hacks were unsuccessful

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any interest in interfering with the elections in France

(CNN) French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign was targeted in recent weeks by hackers, using methods similar to the hacks in the United States targeting the Democratic National Committee last year, according to a new report by cybersecurity researchers.

Tokyo-based cybersecurity firm Trend Micro says it discovered four phony Web domain names that were very similar to the domain names of the Macron campaign -- presumably to try to trick careless campaign workers into accidentally compromising their email accounts. For example, a fake domain called mail-en-marche.fr was set up on April 12. Macron's party is En Marche!

The firm was unable to tell whether any campaign staffers actually fell into any traps, or whether any campaign materials were compromised.

Macron's digital campaign manager, Mounir Mahjoubi, confirmed there had been attempted hacks, but said they weren't successful.

"These are usual cyberattack tactics. We have set up a security team and every member of the staff is trained to report these attempts," he told CNN, assuring no party supporters' information had been compromised.