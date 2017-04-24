Story highlights French official: Campaigns are being warned to take steps to prevent being targeted by hackers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any interest in interfering with the elections in France.

(CNN) French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign was targeted in recent weeks by hackers using methods similar to the hacks in the United States targeting the Democratic National Committee last year, according to a new report by cybersecurity researchers.

Tokyo-based cybersecurity firm Trend Micro says it discovered four phony Web domain names that were very similar to the domain names of the Macron campaign -- presumably to try to trick careless campaign workers into accidentally compromising their email accounts. For example, a fake domain called mail-en-marche.fr was set up on April 12. Macron's party is "En Marche!"

The firm was unable to tell whether any campaign staffers actually fell into any traps, or whether any campaign materials were compromised. Macron campaign aide Benjamin Haddad said the campaign was aware of the report, but did not say whether the campaign had actually detected any hacking.

A French official told CNN that French intelligence services are warning campaigns to take steps to prevent being targeted by hackers.

Feike Hacquebord with Trend Micro told CNN he could not say whether the hackers were Russian. But he said the M.O. was the similar to that of the DNC hackers -- who US intelligence officials say are linked to Russian intelligence.

