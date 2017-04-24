Kenny G. makes dreams and nightmares come true with mid-air concert

(CNN) Scene: You are on a plane from Tampa to Los Angeles. You have successfully tamped down your air travel-induced anxiety with a Diet Coke and a two-pack of Biscoffs. Things are okay.

Then, a wild Kenny G. appears. He has his saxophone! A few passengers, acting on behalf of God or chaos, have met his requirements for a little concert. He obliges!

Kenny G. is playing the saxophone on your flight!

We just have one question for you: Is this an enticing dream or a dark nightmare?

Some passengers on a Saturday Delta flight had time to contemplate this reality as Kenny G. stalked the cabin with his saxophone, undoubtedly thrilling some and sending others reaching for their second helping of plane Xanax.