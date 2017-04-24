Story highlights The 24-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on his DUI arrest in 2014

(CNN) Justin Bieber, how far you've come.

The 24-year-old pop star did some reflecting over the weekend.

On Sunday, Bieber posted his 2014 mugshot from his DUI arrest on Instagram, next to a current photo of himself captioned: "I love this because it reminds me I'm not exactly where I want to be but thank God I'm not where I used to be! The best is yet to come do you believe it?"

For a time, Bieber became a poster boy for bad behavior.