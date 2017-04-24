'Genius,' 'Z' series biographies aren't such a bright idea

(CNN) In the 1990s, the lives of Albert Einstein, or Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, might have merited TV movies. Today, in an age of media abundance, both have been turned into 10-part series, with each demonstrating that not every subject is brilliant enough -- even Einstein's -- to merit such expansive treatment.

"Genius" -- a plodding National Geographic Channel series devoted to Einstein -- makes producing compelling drama around him look like rocket science. Boasting a creative pedigree that includes "A Beautiful Mind" director Ron Howard, the best one can say about this earnest, formulaic exercise is that in the world of historical TV, everything's relative.

Representing the channel's first scripted series, "Genius" follows Amazon's half-hour drama "Z: The Beginning of Everything," devoted to the Fitzgeralds, who at least had wanton drinking and debauchery in their quiver.

In each case, the material isn't well served by teasing it out. Indeed, if there's a quibble with "The Crown," Netflix's handsome drama about Queen Elizabeth II, it was that the episodes occasionally felt a little stretched over the course of a 10-hour first season.

In "Genius," Geoffrey Rush plays the older Einstein, who is literally introduced with his pants down, perhaps in an attempt to humanize the man. He's living in Germany with his wife Elsa (Emily Watson), but increasingly alarmed by rising fascism, which results in the brutal murder of his friend.

