(CNN)The story about a clash between two Hollywood heavyweights came to a close with Sunday's conclusion of "Feud" Season 1. And creator Ryan Murphy already has his sights set on next season, which will center on the ill-fatted marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
"It's going to be super juicy," Murphy told Entertainment Weekly. "It's a very different kind of feud than the feud we told with Bette and Joan. It's a love affair feud."
FX picked up the second installment of the anthology series even before Season 1 debuted.
The roles of Charles and Diana have yet to be cast. But Murphy says filling the iconic roles is proving to be difficult feat.
"It's become sort of a Scarlett O'Hara part," Murphy said of finding an actress to fill Diana's shoes. "A lot of people want to be Diana, and we're doing a very sympathetic portrayal of her."
Murphy added that he's "open" to both newcomers and established stars for the role.
"I don't know where we're going to land," he said.
Murphy said at an Emmy event over the weekend that the second installment begins with the couple filing divorce papers and will tell the story of "the dissolving of a fairy tale."
Season 2 will be written by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Ned Martel.
"FEUD: Charles and Diana" will consist of 10 episode and is scheduled to debut in 2018.