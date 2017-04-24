(CNN) The story about a clash between two Hollywood heavyweights came to a close with Sunday's conclusion of "Feud" Season 1. And creator Ryan Murphy already has his sights set on next season, which will center on the ill-fatted marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

"It's going to be super juicy," Murphy told Entertainment Weekly . "It's a very different kind of feud than the feud we told with Bette and Joan. It's a love affair feud."

FX picked up the second installment of the anthology series even before Season 1 debuted.

The roles of Charles and Diana have yet to be cast. But Murphy says filling the iconic roles is proving to be difficult feat.

"It's become sort of a Scarlett O'Hara part," Murphy said of finding an actress to fill Diana's shoes. "A lot of people want to be Diana, and we're doing a very sympathetic portrayal of her."

