Erin Moran likely died of cancer complications, officials say

Story highlights Moran was found at her home in New Salisbury, authorities said

She was best-known for her role as Joanie, Richie Cunningham's little sister

(CNN) Former "Happy Days" child star Erin Moran, 56, likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer, the Harrison County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department and medical examiner said Monday in a joint statement.

Moran was found dead in her home in New Salisbury on Saturday, authorities said.

"A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of Stage 4 cancer," the statement said.

Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending, the statement said, but no illegal narcotics were found at Moran's residence.

Moran was best-known for her role as Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of Richie Cunningham, who was played by Ron Howard, a child actor who is now a famed director.

Read More