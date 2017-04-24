Breaking News

Elton John cancels Las Vegas shows after hospitalization

By Melissah Yang, CNN

Updated 8:04 PM ET, Mon April 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Singer Elton John poses for a portrait circa 1975.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
Singer Elton John poses for a portrait circa 1975.
Hide Caption
1 of 28
John performs in Los Angeles in 1970.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in Los Angeles in 1970.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
John hangs out backstage at a show in Gainesville, Florida, in 1973.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John hangs out backstage at a show in Gainesville, Florida, in 1973.
Hide Caption
3 of 28
John performs in 1973.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in 1973.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
John leaves a stage in the United Kingdom circa 1974.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John leaves a stage in the United Kingdom circa 1974.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
John performs in Hawaii in 1974.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in Hawaii in 1974.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
John poses for a photo with Cher and Diana Ross in the mid-1970s.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John poses for a photo with Cher and Diana Ross in the mid-1970s.
Hide Caption
7 of 28
John looks out at the crowd at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John looks out at the crowd at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975.
Hide Caption
8 of 28
John shakes hands with fans in Canada in 1979.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John shakes hands with fans in Canada in 1979.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
John performs in 1982.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in 1982.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
John and Renate Blauel leave St. Mark&#39;s Church in Australia after their wedding ceremony in 1984. The couple divorced in 1988.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and Renate Blauel leave St. Mark's Church in Australia after their wedding ceremony in 1984. The couple divorced in 1988.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
John and Tina Turner perform together in 1985.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and Tina Turner perform together in 1985.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
John performs in 1986.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs in 1986.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
John walks on stage at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden in 1989.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John walks on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1989.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
John and Liza Minnelli pose for a photo in 1990.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and Liza Minnelli pose for a photo in 1990.
Hide Caption
15 of 28
John stands by the bed of AIDS patient Ryan White at a Florida hospital in 1990.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John stands by the bed of AIDS patient Ryan White at a Florida hospital in 1990.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
John sits at a table with other celebrities, including actress Kate Capshaw, singer Bruce Springsteen, actor Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in 1994. The party was held after the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John sits at a table with other celebrities, including actress Kate Capshaw, singer Bruce Springsteen, actor Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in 1994. The party was held after the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
Billy Joel, John and Sting perform at a benefit concert for the Rainforest Foundation in 1995.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
Billy Joel, John and Sting perform at a benefit concert for the Rainforest Foundation in 1995.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
John sings &quot;Candle in the Wind&quot; at the funeral for Princess Diana at London&#39;s Westminster Abbey in 1997.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John sings "Candle in the Wind" at the funeral for Princess Diana at London's Westminster Abbey in 1997.
Hide Caption
19 of 28
John and Eminem address the crowd after performing together at the Grammy Awards in 2001.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and Eminem address the crowd after performing together at the Grammy Awards in 2001.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
John and Whitney Houston embrace during the Academy Awards in 2001.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John and Whitney Houston embrace during the Academy Awards in 2001.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
John performs on stage in Cologne, Germany, in 2011.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs on stage in Cologne, Germany, in 2011.
Hide Caption
22 of 28
John performs during the first night of his Las Vegas show, &quot;The Million Dollar Piano,&quot; in 2011. It kicked off a three-year residency at Caesars Palace.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John performs during the first night of his Las Vegas show, "The Million Dollar Piano," in 2011. It kicked off a three-year residency at Caesars Palace.
Hide Caption
23 of 28
John, partner David Furnish and their son, Zachary, talk with singer Bono, right, at an Academy Awards viewing party in February 2013. John and Furnish have since welcomed a second son, Elijah.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John, partner David Furnish and their son, Zachary, talk with singer Bono, right, at an Academy Awards viewing party in February 2013. John and Furnish have since welcomed a second son, Elijah.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
John speaks after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Rockefeller Foundation&#39;s &quot;Celebration of American Philanthropy&quot; event in October 2013.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
John speaks after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Rockefeller Foundation's "Celebration of American Philanthropy" event in October 2013.
Hide Caption
25 of 28
British actor Tom Hardy has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/23/showbiz/movies/tom-hardy-elton-john-biopic/index.html&quot;&gt;signed on to play Elton John&lt;/a&gt; in the Rocket Pictures biopic &quot;Rocketman.&quot; The film will tell the story of John&#39;s life from his childhood to his unbelievable rise to fame.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
British actor Tom Hardy has signed on to play Elton John in the Rocket Pictures biopic "Rocketman." The film will tell the story of John's life from his childhood to his unbelievable rise to fame.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
Elton John &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/21/showbiz/elton-john-wedding/index.html&quot;&gt;married longtime partner David Furnish&lt;/a&gt; in December 2014. The duo have two sons conceived via in-vitro fertilization and carried by surrogate mothers. By March 2015, the famously outspoken singer was embroiled in a war of words &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/15/living/feat-elton-john-dolce-gabbana/index.html&quot;&gt;with fashion designers Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana&lt;/a&gt;, who said they opposed &quot;synthetic&quot; children from &quot;rented&quot; wombs.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
Elton John married longtime partner David Furnish in December 2014. The duo have two sons conceived via in-vitro fertilization and carried by surrogate mothers. By March 2015, the famously outspoken singer was embroiled in a war of words with fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana, who said they opposed "synthetic" children from "rented" wombs.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
Elton John and the mayor of Venice, Italy, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/20/europe/elton-john-venice-mayor/index.html&quot;&gt;engaged in a public spat&lt;/a&gt; in August 2015 after the mayor banned children&#39;s books with same-sex references.
Photos: Photos: The legendary Elton John
Elton John and the mayor of Venice, Italy, engaged in a public spat in August 2015 after the mayor banned children's books with same-sex references.
Hide Caption
28 of 28
01 elton john02 elton john03 elton john04 elton john05 elton john06 elton john07 elton john08 elton john09 elton john10 elton john11 elton john12 elton john13 elton john14 elton john15 elton john16 elton john17 elton john18 elton john 19 elton john20 elton john21 elton john23 elton john24 elton john25 elton john26 elton johnTom Hardy September 2013Elton John in Los AngelesElton John Venice Mayor

Story highlights

  • The 70-year-old Grammy winner contracted an "unusual bacterial infection" during a trip to South America.
  • He is expected to make a full recovery.

(CNN)The Rocket Man is in need of some rest.

Elton John has canceled his April and May shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after being hospitalized for a serious infection.
"During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection," that left him "violently ill," Caesar's Palace said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.
    According to Caesar's, the singer spent two days in intensive care before being released on Saturday. John is expected to make a full recovery and will return to the stage in Twickenham, England, on June 3.
    "I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them," John said in the statement. "I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."
    Read More
    Related: Elton John Fast Facts
    A staple on the Las Vegas Strip, John's "The Million Dollar Piano" residency at Caesars began in 2011 and features the Grammy winner singing and playing the piano amid special effects and massive LED screens. The show will resume in October and run through its final dates in May 2018.