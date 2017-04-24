Elton John cancels Las Vegas shows after hospitalization

Photos: The legendary Elton John
Singer Elton John poses for a portrait circa 1975.
John performs in Los Angeles in 1970.
John hangs out backstage at a show in Gainesville, Florida, in 1973.
John performs in 1973.
John leaves a stage in the United Kingdom circa 1974.
John performs in Hawaii in 1974.
John poses for a photo with Cher and Diana Ross in the mid-1970s.
John looks out at the crowd at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975.
John shakes hands with fans in Canada in 1979.
John performs in 1982.
John and Renate Blauel leave St. Mark's Church in Australia after their wedding ceremony in 1984. The couple divorced in 1988.
John and Tina Turner perform together in 1985.
John performs in 1986.
John walks on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1989.
John and Liza Minnelli pose for a photo in 1990.
John stands by the bed of AIDS patient Ryan White at a Florida hospital in 1990.
John sits at a table with other celebrities, including actress Kate Capshaw, singer Bruce Springsteen, actor Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in 1994. The party was held after the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Billy Joel, John and Sting perform at a benefit concert for the Rainforest Foundation in 1995.
John sings "Candle in the Wind" at the funeral for Princess Diana at London's Westminster Abbey in 1997.
John and Eminem address the crowd after performing together at the Grammy Awards in 2001.
John and Whitney Houston embrace during the Academy Awards in 2001.
John performs on stage in Cologne, Germany, in 2011.
John performs during the first night of his Las Vegas show, "The Million Dollar Piano," in 2011. It kicked off a three-year residency at Caesars Palace.
John, partner David Furnish and their son, Zachary, talk with singer Bono, right, at an Academy Awards viewing party in February 2013. John and Furnish have since welcomed a second son, Elijah.
John speaks after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Rockefeller Foundation's "Celebration of American Philanthropy" event in October 2013.
