CNN 10 - April 25, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 25, 2017

The issue of human trafficking is our first topic today, as we report on the alleged exploitation of ranch workers in the Amazon. Following that is a look at why another U.S. retailer is closing its stores. And we're taking a trip to the International Space Station to interview an astronaut who just set another record in space travel.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More