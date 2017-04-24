Jennifer Lopez talks Alex Rodriguez romance

Story highlights Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

(CNN) Jennifer Lopez may be dating a baseball star but that doesn't mean they hit a home run on their first date.

Lopez was put in the hot seat on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when the host asked if she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez had a "sleepover" on their first date.

"No! Mama don't sleepover on the first date!" Lopez responded.

The singer and the former Yankees star have been dating for the past few months but only recently addressed their romance publicly.

