Jennifer Lopez talks Alex Rodriguez romance

(CNN)Jennifer Lopez may be dating a baseball star but that doesn't mean they hit a home run on their first date.
Lopez was put in the hot seat on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when the host asked if she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez had a "sleepover" on their first date.
"No! Mama don't sleepover on the first date!" Lopez responded.
The singer and the former Yankees star have been dating for the past few months but only recently addressed their romance publicly.
When pressed by DeGeneres, Lopez revealed how the two became an item, despite knowing each other for several years.
"I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him and he passed by," Lopez said. "Afterward, I went outside. For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi."
She also called him a "good guy" and a "gentleman."
Trying to please the People magazine crowd, DeGeneres jokingly asked if the couple is planning to take their relationship to the next level and have children.
"Oh my God! We're just having a nice time right now," Lopez responded.
Rodriguez seems equally smitten.
When asked about their relationship during a recent appearance on "The View," Rodriguez described Lopez as "one of the smartest human beings" and an "incredible mother."