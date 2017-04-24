Story highlights 'Give me salt and vinegar,' he says

(CNN) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is known for boasting about outrageous violence, but on Monday he went full Hannibal Lecter.

"I can eat you," Duterte said, talking tough about terrorists. "Just give me salt and vinegar. True. Make me mad. Get me a terrorist.

"Give me salt and vinegar. I will eat his liver."

Lecter is the fictional killer cannibal of "The Silence of the Lambs," known for famously hissing, "A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti."

Militant activity

