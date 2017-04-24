China ups calls for calm after tense weekend on Korean Peninsula

Story highlights US President Donald Trump discussed North Korea on calls with China and Japan

North Korea's bluster increased over the weekend, with threats to sink a US aircraft carrier

An American was detained in North Korea Saturday

(CNN) With tensions rising on the Korean peninsula, China is calling for calm and urging all parties to avoid "provocative actions."

US President Donald Trump hit the phones Monday to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with North Korea dominating the conversation. Trump has long called on China to rein in its unruly neighbor.

According to Chinese state media, Xi told Trump China is strongly against any action that would violate UN Security Council resolutions and added that the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue can only be solved if all parties take responsibility and work together.

"China hopes to work with relevant parties including the US to make the contribution to keep the peace and stability in the Korean peninsula," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing Monday. "As the two influential countries in the world, it is good for the two presidents to stay in touch and exchange views on major issues."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after the phone call, told reporters he would "continue to maintain close contact with the US, and maintain an advanced alert monitoring system".

