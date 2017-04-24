12-year-old boy drives 800 miles across Australia

(CNN) A 12-year-old boy who managed to drive 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) across remote Australia has been reunited with his parents, police said.

The young driver was attempting to cross the vast country solo when he was stopped by police in Broken Hill, New South Wales, on Saturday.

The highway patrol approached him because there was some light damage to the rear of the vehicle, a police statement said.

CNN Map

When checks revealed the driver was only 12 years old, he was taken to Broken Hill police station.

The boy's ambitious journey began in Kendall, News South Wales, and he was headed to Perth in Western Australia when he was stopped, police said.

