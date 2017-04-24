Breaking News

From Kyoto, with love: Photos capture over a century of romance and loss

By Matthew Larking, CNN

Updated 9:16 PM ET, Mon April 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A late 19th century Japanese wedding with the bride and groom on the flanks.
Photos: Highlights from Kyotographie 2017
"Wedding Ceremony" (1870s) by ?? A late 19th century Japanese wedding with the bride and groom on the flanks.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
The entrance to the pleasure quarter of Yoshiwara, Tokyo, where visitors could be entertained by courtesans, kabuki theater, restaurants and tea houses.
Photos: Highlights from Kyotographie 2017
"Front Gate of Yoshiwara" (1907-1911) by Anonymous The entrance to the pleasure quarter of Yoshiwara, Tokyo, where visitors could be entertained by courtesans, kabuki theater, restaurants and tea houses.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
A young women showing off her attire. The pictorial conventions are borrowed from earlier wood-block print imagery.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Highlights from Kyotographie 2017
"Dancing Girl Showing Her Obi" (1890s) by AnonymousA young women showing off her attire. The pictorial conventions are borrowed from earlier wood-block print imagery.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
&quot;Mud Man&quot; is a three-screen projection shot in Okinawa, Japan and South Korea&#39;s Jeju Island. It concerns citizen protests around the construction of military bases.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Highlights from Kyotographie 2017
"Mud Man" (2016) by Chikako Yamashiro "Mud Man" is a three-screen projection shot in Okinawa, Japan and South Korea's Jeju Island. It concerns citizen protests around the construction of military bases.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Filmed in Itoman, where heavy casualties were suffered in the Battle of Okinawa, imagery deals with intervals between existence and non-existence.
Photos: Highlights from Kyotographie 2017
"Choros of Melodies" (2010) by Chikako YamashiroFilmed in Itoman, where heavy casualties were suffered in the Battle of Okinawa, imagery deals with intervals between existence and non-existence.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Nobuyoshi Araki&#39;s personal collection of figurines are combined with flowers and potted plants to create these compositions.
Photos: Highlights from Kyotographie 2017
From "A Desktop Love" (2016) by Nobuyoshi ArakiNobuyoshi Araki's personal collection of figurines are combined with flowers and potted plants to create these compositions.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Decapitated flower heads. The literal flower remains natural and sexually suggestive, while the woman&#39;s head has met a more gruesome end.
Photos: Highlights from Kyotographie 2017
From "A Desktop Love" (2016) by Nobuyoshi ArakiDecapitated flower heads. The literal flower remains natural and sexually suggestive, while the woman's head has met a more gruesome end.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Bound women in bondage (a &lt;a href=&quot;http://en.vogue.fr/vogue-hommes/culture/diaporama/japanese-photographer-araki-bondage-and-kinbaku-at-musee-guimet-paris/30862#araki-musee-guimet-paris-exposition&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;common element&lt;/a&gt; in Araki&#39;s photography) are mounted on a snake, and about to be attacked by incoming dinosaurs.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Highlights from Kyotographie 2017
From "A Desktop Love" (2016) by Nobuyoshi ArakiBound women in bondage (a common element in Araki's photography) are mounted on a snake, and about to be attacked by incoming dinosaurs.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
guimet 1guimet 2guimet 3Chikako Yamashiro 1Chikako_Yamashiro_2Nobuyoshi-ArakiNobuyoshi-ArakiNobuyoshi-Araki_4

(CNN)Kyoto's annual Kyotographie photography fair is among the most exciting art fairs in Japan. Celebrating its fifth year with the theme of love, the fair has assembled a number of intriguing exhibitions that defy cliché, presenting unconventional yet heartfelt interpretations.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Vintage photos of a bygone era

&quot;Dancing Girl Showing Her Obi&quot; (1890s) by Anonymous
"Dancing Girl Showing Her Obi" (1890s) by Anonymous
Paris' Musée Guimet displayed a selection of prints from the 19th and early 20th centuries dealing with courtesan and wedding customs.
    This kind of photography was largely made for export, but appealed to domestic audiences. The imagery -- whether staged or not -- captured a way of life that was fast disappearing as Japan moved toward Westernization.
    Read More
    When foreigners like Italian-British photographer Felice Beato arrived in the port and trade hub of Yokohama in the 1860s, he established a market for photography featuring Japanese customs. The photos (usually albumen prints) were often hand-colored by painters, and then bound in albums.
    Dreamland decay: The final moments of a forgotten theme park
    Dreamland decay: The final moments of a forgotten theme park
    Popular themes included walled Yoshiwara pleasure quarter of Edo (now Tokyo), as seen in like "Front Gate of Yoshiwara" (1907-1911) by an anonymous photographer. Celebrity portraits were also in demand, as in the anonymous "Era Kayo, a famous Geisha of Kyoto" (1870s).
    At the top of the courtesan pyramid structure were "oiran," revered for their entertainments in tea ceremony, poetry, dance and music.
    Two images, "Tayu and Kamuro, Kyoto" (1910), show front and back views of the elaborately embroidered kimono of a high-ranking courtesan flanked by her assistants.
    An endearing image of love among these, though one tinged with sadness, is "Ponta, a Famous Geisha of Shinbashi, Tokyo" (c. 1895) by Kajima Seibei. Ponta was a frequent portrait sitter for the photographer. Divorced and destitute, Seibei eventually married her, and the two spent their later years together in Kyoto.

    New work from an old master

    From &quot;A Desktop Love&quot; (2016) by Nobuyoshi Araki
    From "A Desktop Love" (2016) by Nobuyoshi Araki
    Nobuyoshi Araki is Japan's most internationally recognized postwar photographer, perhaps best known for his provocative nudes and bondage scenes.
    There have also been poetic series like "Sentimental Journey" (1971), a photo diary charting his honeymoon with his wife, Yoko, who died in 1990.
    And yet the variant of shown at this year's Kyotographie is his love of photography, the motive behind his latest series, "A Desktop Love."
    Araki arranged his personal collection of toys with potted plants on a desk at home, "spontaneously placing down things I like and photographing them," he said in a statement.
    In one, naked, tied-up female figurines are posed on top of a coiling toy serpent with bloodied fangs, while blood-soaked dinosaurs attack from both sides. In another, a figure emerges from tropical plants.

    A story of survival

    &quot;Mud Man&quot; (2016) by Chikako Yamashiro
    "Mud Man" (2016) by Chikako Yamashiro
    Chikako Yamashiro's works blend fictive and real-life elements from Okinawa, her birthplace, from the mid-20th century to its current occupation by the American military.
    "Your voice came out of my throat" (2009) is a poignant oral history piece in video projection. In an empathetic exercise, the photographer retells the story of a survivor of the Battle of Saipan at the end of WWII.
    The artist's face, tightly framed, initially mimics the mouth movements and facial expressions of the survivor's voice-over. He recalls tanks and starvation, and mass graves he calls "halls." He then speaks of watching his mother and sister jump to their deaths off the island's cliffs.
    Stark, erotic images of Chinese youth stir controversy
    Stark, erotic images of Chinese youth stir controversy
    As Yamashiro's face is streaked by tears, the man's facial features are transposed on top of artist's. Subsequently, the man's experiences are internalized as Yamashiro begins to recount the man's experiences in her own voice.
    "For a moment, my body was transformed into a screen that was dyed with the experience of the other," Yamashiro said. "What I saw at that moment was not the survivor's experience itself, but what I imagined from the words he had spoken."