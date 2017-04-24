"I Dreamed of Africa" author in 'stable condition' after shot by raiders

Story highlights Kuki Gallmann is in stable condition in Nairobi after she was shot in the stomach by armed raiders

Armed raiders have brought tens of thousands of head of cattle onto ranches and conservancies in Laikipia

(CNN) Kenya's rolling highlands inspired her to write the bestselling novel "I Dreamed of Africa," but now the situation around her is turning to a nightmare.

Kuki Gallmann, the 73-year old Italian-born author and world-recognized conservationist, is in stable condition in Nairobi after she was shot in the stomach by armed raiders who entered her conservancy in Kenya.

This is the latest escalation in a conflict where armed raiders have brought tens of thousands of head of cattle onto ranches and conservancies in Laikipia. The region is one of Kenya's most important tourist destinations and a center for wildlife and conservation.

Gallman was surveying new arson damage on her property from the raiders, when the car she was driving in with Kenya Wildlife Service rangers was ambushed. KWS rangers rushed her to a nearby town to be stabilized by British army doctors before she was transported to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

On Monday US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec strongly condemned the attack and said he would "urge the government to take strong action to hold accountable all those responsible for the attacks."

Read More